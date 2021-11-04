What is a U (measurement)? A U is a standard unit of measure for designating the height in computer enclosures and server rack cabinets. A rack unit is abbreviated as U or RU with a number prefix. A U equals 1.75 inches, so a 4U chassis would be 7 inches high. A 40U rack cabinet would be 70 inches high. Rack server is servers fit into standard-size metal frame. U is the unit of measure for the height of these chassis.

How to calculate a U measurement A rack unit of length is based on the Eurocard EIA-310 standard rack specification. It was adopted globally as IEC 60297 "Mechanical Structures for Electronic Equipment," which details standard sizes for the rack, sub-rack, pitch, circuit boards and telecommunications equipment. A 1U front panel would be 123⁄32 inch or 43.66 millimeters (mm) tall in metric units. If n is the number of rack units, panel height is h = (1.75n - 0.031), or h = (44.45n - 0.794) in millimeters when using the metric system. Typically, a full-size rack is 42U, which translates to over 6 feet or 180 centimeters of rack space for equipment such as servers, network switches or routers. Rackmount form factor -- commonly available as 1U, 2U and 4U rack units -- is one of several kinds to consider when shopping for servers.