Learn about ambient temperature sensors for data centers

A shift in ambient temperature in the data center can result in downtime caused by overheating, hardware damage due to moisture buildup or complete system failure. With the right tracking equipment, you can detect and remedy problems with ambient temperature quickly and efficiently.

It can take time to figure out the right mix of sensors and trackers to monitor ambient temperature. However, you can't afford to take a trial-and-error approach with so much at stake. Measure several factors in your data center and review the top ambient temperature monitoring hardware to ensure a safe and consistent environment.

What ambient temperature factors should you track? Temperature. Servers are very sensitive to temperature. You must maintain a certain range of temperature to keep them working well. This temperature threshold can vary depending on the size of your data center, the age of your equipment and your geographic location. Ambient temperature sensors quickly catch signs of overheating to help you avoid downtime. Humidity. Humidity level in the data center is just as important as temperature. If the humidity dips too low, it can result in electrostatic discharge. If the humidity rises too high, it leads to moisture buildup. Ambient temperature sensors alert you when the humidity hits a level outside the designated range, so you can adjust humidity levels before issues occur. Airflow. If your data center has poor air circulation, your equipment can suffer. Servers that take in hot, stagnant air can't cool efficiently. Ambient room sensors enable you to map out and track your data center's airflow and design a more stable ambient environment. For example, if air is hot under racks, consider implementing an air delivery system to push that air up.

Sensor placement Start by targeting hot zones when placing rack-level sensors. Since heat rises, you should place sensors at the tops of your racks. For a full picture of airflow in your data center, place sensors at the top, bottom and middle of your server racks. Keep them away from air exiting your servers, because this can skew your readings. Place in-room sensors near air conditioning units. This can help you target malfunctions in particular air conditioning units; otherwise, your sensors can't pick up on a malfunction, because the other units work overtime to compensate. Depending on the layout of your data center, consider which areas make the most sense ahead of placement. For example, you might want one sensor in each corner and one in the middle of the room for full coverage.