Foster health and safety in the post-pandemic data center

The COVID-19 pandemic forced data centers around the world to quickly adapt to new safety protocols and digital-first workflows. Some of those changes might fade away post-pandemic, but some are here to stay. Organizations must consider what factors keep employees happy, safe and productive, even in the wake of the pandemic.

COVID-19 accelerated a shift to remote-first operations in many workplaces, and organizations everywhere implemented various new protocols and procedures to protect workers. Widespread vaccine distribution means many industries have begun to return to old practices. However, some changes precipitated by the pandemic might be here to stay. For example, according to a FlexJobs survey, 58% of respondents reported wanting to remain as full-time remote employees post-pandemic, while 39% desire a hybrid work environment.

For organizations heading into the recovery period of the pandemic, data center admins and facility managers can anticipate certain safety measures and operation structures to stay and others to go. Here's what you might expect moving into this new phase.

What pandemic safety looked like for the data center As organizations everywhere went into government-mandated lockdowns, there was some debate over whether data center administrators qualified as essential workers. However, with the onset of the pandemic, organizations relied more heavily on digital operations and remote communication than ever before, which tasked data centers with supporting critical internet and data infrastructure, as well as a massive increase in usage. Uptime became vital. Failure was not an option. Data center managers had to find ways to keep the people who had to work on site safe. Common safety measures included: Creating tiered COVID-19 response plans.

Monitoring temperatures and health.

Equipping staff with protective gear.

Post-pandemic data centers When the world recovers from the pandemic, data centers will likely scale back on many of these safety measures. For example, most organizations have replaced monitoring for fevers with rapid COVID-19 tests or have stopped mopping floors daily. However, in the wake of the pandemic, organizations should revisit their business continuity and disaster recovery plans. They should regularly conduct comprehensive risk assessments to identify hazards and implement better safety policies and procedures. They can consider what worked during their COVID-19 response and keep such policies in mind. For instance, organizations can have reserve data center teams documented and on call, or they can maintain leaner and more efficient shift scheduling. With fewer employees on site, threat actors might see a weaker physical security presence and take advantage of potential weak spots, so organizations should invest in tighter physical security and do away with biometric authentication that requires physical contact. Hands-free security -- such as facial authentication -- is harder to spoof, unlike fingerprint scanners, which data centers also must wipe down regularly during an ongoing public health crisis. Remote work is also here to stay. For the data center, that means remote management. Data centers must decide what remote management tools they require to run from a distance. Lights-out data centers enable admins to work from home while keeping a close eye on the environment, from equipment status to resource provisioning.