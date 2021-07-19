Does your data center need a smart PDU?

Power hardware for the data center provides admins with increased insight and management capabilities as it evolves. Smart power distribution units can optimize power management in data centers, but to choose the right PDU for your organization, you must consider your specific requirements.

The traditional PDU is a power in, power out distribution device typically mounted on the floor or rack near the devices it powers in the data center. It offers little to no data monitoring beyond power usage effectiveness (PUE) calculations and simple switching options. A smart PDU can monitor, manage and control power consumption throughout the data center, making it a sensible choice for many data centers.

What is a smart PDU? The smart PDU goes beyond the power distribution capabilities of the traditional PDU. It connects to a data center's IT network, which enables admins to monitor power flow to various hardware and devices via data center management systems and software applications. Monitored smart PDUs track outlet levels, the device's environment, event logs and data logs. These devices send alerts based on user-defined thresholds. Switched smart PDUs do everything that monitored smart PDUs do, but also enable you to control individual power receptacles on connected devices remotely, which in turn gives you more granular control over your devices, even from a distance.

What makes a PDU smart? Like other smart devices, a smart PDU's main characteristic is its remote accessibility and control. Usually the device vendor provides this remote access; otherwise, you can integrate it with your larger data center monitoring system. A smart PDU makes monitoring power consumption remotely easier because it connects multiple devices across locations to provide you with immediate access. It can often gather and send power usage data automatically to integrated systems for more insight into your data centers' power consumption. It can also use this data to shift power and cooling resources to meet increased workloads, discover devices' specific PUE rates or proactively plan for the replacement of inefficient devices. Other characteristics of smart PDUs include: IP aggregation capabilities to reduce the need for additional switch ports;

environmental monitoring for the PDU's rack;

out-of-band communication options in case the primary network to the PDU goes down;

unit- and outlet-level remote monitoring and control options to give you finer control of connected devices; and

remote reboot options for connected devices to increase runtime of critical equipment.