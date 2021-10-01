Discover the three major CentOS clones

Many businesses used CentOS as a reliable, free and open source Linux distribution that could power many ecosystems -- until IBM Red Hat decided to end CentOS in favor of the rolling release candidate, CentOS Stream. Some admins and companies had no choice but to drop CentOS because common software, such as web hosting software cPanel, no longer worked with CentOS Stream.

Fortunately, several open source clones of CentOS have arisen, all of which are 1:1 binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). That means any of these clones behave exactly like the original CentOS did.

Several CentOS clone distributions have become popular among Linux admins. Although they all feel and act similarly to CentOS, subtle differences might lead certain data centers to adopt one versus another. AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux and VzLinux represent the three most popular CentOS clones.

AlmaLinux CloudLinux released AlmaLinux as the first CentOS clone to hit the market. CloudLinux initially made its mark as a hosting provider and also created CloudLinux OS, a Linux distribution for shared hosting environments. CloudLinux also created TuxCare, an enterprise-grade support system for AlmaLinux that keeps AlmaLinux systems updated and secure for years to come. Vendors such as AWS, Arm, Open Source Lab, cPanel, Chef, Plesk and Mattermost support AlmaLinux. CPanel's support in particular means admins can install both cPanel and WHM on the system, which enables them to automate a variety of web hosting tasks just like they could with CentOS. CloudLinux offers AlmaLinux as an installable ISO image, but admins can also convert their existing CentOS 8 distribution to AlmaLinux.

Rocky Linux The creator of CentOS, Gregory Kurtzer, created Rocky Linux as another 1:1 binary compatible RHEL distribution after Red Hat and IBM announced CentOS would become a rolling release. Just like AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux behaves like CentOS 8 or RHEL 8 and will remain free, open, collaborative and secure. Vendors such as 45Drives, OpenDrives, MontaVista and AWS support Rocky Linux, which means admins can deploy it on cloud-hosted services. Rocky Linux is a community-supported distribution just like CentOS was in the beginning. Interested admins can install Rocky Linux from an ISO image or convert their existing CentOS 8 distributions.