Data center contactless tech beyond the pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic and the post-COVID-19 "new normal" encouraged massive evolutions in contactless technology and made it more ubiquitous than ever before, inside data centers and out. As this technology creates new and increased demands on data centers, organizations must learn how to manage it reliably and securely.

Retail, travel and manufacturing organizations already employ contactless haptic tech, predictive analytics and LiDAR to reduce face-to-face interactions. These organizations' IT infrastructure must deliver high levels of uptime and rapid scaling in order to sustain and support this type of contactless technology.

Common contactless technology The average contactless technology user probably associates contactless tech primarily with mobile pay options and QR code tickets. However, contactless technology also includes more specialized devices such as hand-held scanners that logistics companies use to track shipments and haptic "invisible" keyboards used in nontraditional settings like outdoor events and construction sites. Many businesses integrated contactless technologies into their tech stacks to keep employees and consumers safe during the pandemic. Now, organizations are finding new uses for this technology that go beyond COVID-19 protection and investing in it long term. For example, LiDAR technology can track the flow of customers at checkout lines and direct them to open cashiers in real time, increasing efficiency in retail settings. Haptic technology can turn almost any surface into a touchscreen, which can help companies save money on input devices in non-office settings such as production floors or industrial facilities. This type of technology can decrease a business's carbon footprint by reducing reliance on manual paper processes. However, contactless tech increases the pressure on data warehouses and cloud providers. These facilities and providers must prepare for a massive pivot to cloud-based tech from major businesses and keep up organizations finding new ways to add contactless technology to their existing applications and infrastructure.