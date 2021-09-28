An introduction to using diff and patch together

Linux administration requires you to know a large number of commands. Some commands work separately to serve specific functions; other commands work together to create powerful and useful tools. One such combination is diff and patch, which can be used together to create a strong patch for Linux systems.

Before using these two commands together, understand how to use each one individually.

What is diff?

The commonly used diff command does a line-by-line comparison of two files. However, the output from the diff command can appear confusing for those unfamiliar with it.

To test out the diff command, start by creating a file with the command:

nano test1

In that file, write a numbered list of 1 through 11, leaving out the numbers 5 and 10:

1 2 3 4 6 7 8 9 11

Save and close the file.

Next, create a second file with the command:

nano test2

In that file, write out the numbers 1 through 10 without skipping any numbers:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Save and close the file.

Now you can use the diff command to compare the two files and find the differences between them. Format your diff command like this:

diff test1 test2

The output for the diff command you entered should read:

4a5 > 5 9c10 < 11 --- > 10

To understand this, you must first understand what the letters c, a and d mean within the context of a diff output. C represents content that has been replaced, a represents added or appended content and d stands for deleted content.

Examine these lines in groups. These first two lines mean that in order to make both files match, you must add the number 5 after line 4 in the first file:

4a5 > 5

These next four lines mean that in order to make the files match, you must also add the number 11 in the second file after the ninth line and then add the number 10 in the first file after the tenth line in the second file:

9c10 < 11 --- > 10

If you have two different files for the same code, you must find out what the differences are in order to create a patch.