7 benefits of colocation for your business and 4 challenges

itself in the market as organizations look to move away from the Capex, ongoing costs and problems of dealing with their own data centers.

While there are many reasons why it can be good for an organization, anyone looking to move to such a deployment must also consider the advantages and disadvantages of colocation.

Greater overall flexibility An owned facility has limited flexibility. It's hard to extend to meet increased needs, and it can also be difficult to shrink when higher-density equipment or fewer workloads are being served. A good colocation partner will allow customers to add or remove space as required. As such, colocation customers can be more flexible in their planning and in how they respond to the needs of the business. This flexibility also allows for better planning for cloud migration -- particularly, where public cloud is involved. By having the capability to flex the amount of space being used, workloads can first be moved to the colocation facility and then replaced with cloud services over time, with the colocation space being freed up and the old equipment sold off or otherwise retired. 2. More predictable energy costs With an owned facility, it's tempting to think that costs are reasonably predictable. However, energy costs can be unpredictable, and facilities tend to use a lot of energy in background areas such as cooling. With a colocation facility, the owner should have negotiated long-term, low-price agreements over energy costs, based on their much larger requirements compared to any single end-user organization. 3. Grid power availability Although the equipment owner is still typically responsible for IT platform availability, the colocation facility owner is responsible for facility availability. As their business depends on this, they should have capabilities in place, such as multiple different power feeds coming in from different suppliers and physical directions.

Colocation services provider firms tap partners Tips to get colocation contract renewal right 4. Backup power To back up the main grid power, a colocation facility owner should also have adequate failover power generation in place, and it should be tested on a regular basis to ensure that it will work as expected. 5. Network availability Similarly, a colocation provider should have multiple high-bandwidth internet connections configured in the same way -- different providers coming into the facility at different points. These three areas of multiple redundancy should better support the IT team's drive to provide business continuity and support business critical workloads. 6. Facility security Many owned facilities have poor levels of security -- large numbers of employees might be allowed in and out, and few checks are in place to manage accessibility. A good colocation facility will have strong physical security in place: no one can enter the facility unless they are named and have been authorized by the customer, and they should have a work ticket with them stating what they can do. Perimeter security will also tend to be stronger -- most colocation facilities have anti-ram bollards or earth-filled planters to prevent burglars attempting to break through to get at the equipment inside. 7. Third-party services A colocation environment will have many different customers within its facility. Some of these will be managed service providers in their own right. As the overall facility operates as a single high-speed interconnected environment, the customer can make use of such services without fear of data latency caused by poor WAN connectivity. Indeed, some colocation providers support high-speed interconnects to major cloud platforms, such as via Azure ExpressRoute and AWS Direct Connect.