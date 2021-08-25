5 considerations for proper mainframe decommissioning

Despite some pundits' beliefs, organizations in finance, banking and insurance still use mainframes, though lack of staffing expertise makes it tougher to maintain and run mainframes.

If your organization doesn't have staff with mainframe knowledge or can't recruit new staff to run these systems, your team might consider retiring the infrastructure.

For successful mainframe decommissioning, your team must consider what data to keep in the organization, if they should replace any supported software and hardware disposal costs.

2. Outsource mainframe operations One option for running your mainframe applications after decommissioning is to outsource your mainframe operations to a provider that specializes in mainframes. The advantage to outsourcing mainframe operations is that it's potentially the least complicated option. Doing so enables you to run your mainframe applications on a mainframe without the need for in-house expertise or maintenance. The disadvantage to mainframe outsourcing is that it can be tough to find a nearby service provider that specializes in mainframes and outsourcing could be costly.

3. Replatform programs to run on x86 hardware Another option is to replatform mainframe applications so they can run on x86 hardware. Replatforming existing applications after mainframe decommissioning tends to be a low-risk and relatively low-cost option as long as you don't introduce application code changes during the replatforming process. Once you replatform an application, you can run it on x86 hardware in your own data center or in the cloud. Regardless of where you host the application, you must consider the x86 hardware's ability to deliver the same level of application performance as when the mainframe hosted the software. Your choice of hosting technology also depends on how frequently you access the data. You should also think about what to do with the application data. Migrating petabytes of data to the cloud might prove to be logistically impractical or cost-prohibitive, but it might be the best option in certain use cases. There are other data-related considerations beyond storage capacity. You must also consider which data storage architecture will provide the application's required level of storage IOPS without introducing excessive latency.

4. New application adoption Though most mainframe decommissioning projects focus squarely on application migration, simply moving the application isn't always the right choice. It sometimes makes more sense to adopt a new application. Whether you build the application in-house or opt for a commercial offering, aging application replacement can help the organization better use existing data. A new application can offer an improved workflow that streamlines business processes. An updated software might also provide a better user experience or even increase how users can access the data. There are three potential disadvantages to replacing an aging application with a new software. First, application replacement can increase your licensing costs, because more vendors are replacing perpetual license models for as-a-service setups. Second, introducing a new application is disruptive. You must prepare to deal with a learning curve for users and your team. Third, there is a chance that a new application lacks a specific feature that users depend on to do their jobs, or there isn't a suitable application replacement available.