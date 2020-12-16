4 data center UPS vendors to evaluate

Organizations must invest in effective data center power systems to avoid costly downtime. But admins shouldn't just focus on primary power systems. Backup power hardware, such as uninterruptible power supplies, is also essential.

During the selection process, admins can look at three main types of uninterruptible power supplies (UPSes): online, line-interactive and standby.

With online UPSes, the battery is typically always available and does not require switching to the backup source when primary power is lost. Line-interactive UPSes can adjust to power fluctuations without backup battery engagement. They require a switch to move to backup power when there's a full power loss. A standby data center UPS is similar to a line-interactive model, but it doesn't have the voltage filtering capabilities. It also uses a switch to move to backup power.

In terms of sizing, most vendors offer UPSes as an individual unit, a high-performance UPS or a full data center UPS. Individual units function on a one-to-one basis and provide backup power to one hardware device. A high-performance unit typically has multiple outlets that admins can plug into multiple hardware devices. These UPSes power multiple units for longer periods during a power outage. A full data center UPS is a centralized bank of batteries that power an entire data center during an outage until admins engage other backup systems. They can typically power devices uninterrupted for up to 30 minutes.