IBM, Samsung to deliver new energy-saving chip design

IBM has unveiled the prototype of a chip capable of reducing energy usage by up to 85%, featuring a design that allows transistors to be stacked vertically on the surface of the chip.

Developed in partnership with Samsung Electronics at IBM's Albany, N.Y., Nanotech Center, IBM plans to use the processor not just in its server-based systems, where it can reduce the energy requirements for cryptomining operations and data encryption tasks, but in a range of consumer devices, including cell phones that could hold a charge for a week.

For instance, IBM believes there is a significant opportunity for the new chips among IoT and edge devices where its energy-saving properties could be useful because energy sources are not available, such as ocean buoys, autonomous vehicles and spacecrafts.

One analyst said he believes the upcoming technology holds promise for users to improve their mobile and edge technologies by putting more reliable systems and devices in place.

"As edge strategies start to take hold, how we get connected and stay connected for meaningful amounts of time or improve the compute power of remote systems for AI grows in importance," said Dan Newman, founding partner and principal analyst of Futurum Research. "Announcements like this from an IBM or Arm looking to solve difficult problems like this is an important development."