Honeywell, Cambridge Quantum form new quantum computing firm

Honeywell has spun off its Quantum Solutions division and merged it with Cambridge Quantum, a U.K.-based company it acquired in June.

The newly combined company, called Quantinuum, plans to deliver a full stack of quantum offerings including an operating system that works with Honeywell's Model H1 and H2 server hardware, as well as IBM's suite of quantum computers, hardware-agnostic application software and the TKET software development kit.

"We want to serve as the center of gravity for the entire [quantum] ecosystem," said Tony Uttley, president and COO of Quantinuum. "For us, this venture is a lot less about competition than it is about collaboration. We fully expect to be platform-agnostic."

The company will deliver exploitive quantum software offerings throughout 2022 aimed at the typical enterprise markets that quantum system vendors have pursued, including pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, logistics and supply chain.

What might prove more strategically important over the long term, however, is the company's plan to deliver its first cybersecurity offering in December. The upcoming product, which Uttley declined to fully reveal, promises to break new ground in quantum software.

"This is a product for our H1 system and those of others that can produce something meaningful to multiple organizations," Uttley said. "It will be an inflection point showing people it's not going to be five and 10 years before quantum computers can do something useful and practical."

One analyst said the prospect of a quantum application or service with immediate real-world value could draw the attention of skeptical corporate IT pros.

"An application powered solely by a quantum machine performing at a level classical machines can't, especially security software, can validate quantum as a platform for productive work and not just for theoretical research," said Dan Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research and CEO of Broadsuite Media Group.

The new operating system the two companies are jointly developing will have the ability to take any number of different jobs and parse them automatically to a resource in the ecosystem best suited to carry out the task.

"There might be some parts of a job that go to our own H1 series hardware, but there might be other parts of that same job that get moved out to an IBM superconducting quantum computer or moved to a cluster of GPUs or FPGA cluster," Uttley said.