IBM details Kyndryl spinoff, business reorg and earnings

IBM's quarterly revenue meeting this week included details of the upcoming spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business, along with details on changes to its other business units.

IBM reported a slight increase in overall revenues for the third quarter, as did its Cloud and Cognitive Software and Global Business Services, but its Global Technology Services businesses came up short of analysts' expectations.

Overall IBM revenues rose to $17.62 billion from $17.56 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company's Cloud and Cognitive Software business reported revenue of $5.69 billion, with analysts expecting $5.77 billion, while its Systems business generated $1.1 billion in revenue compared with the $1.23 billion analysts expected. Global Technology Services reported $6.15 billion for the quarter compared with the $6.26 billion analysts anticipated.

Despite the mixed results, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna accentuated the positive in his remarks to financial analysts.

"We continue to make progress in our software and consulting businesses, which represent our higher-growth opportunities," Krishna said. "With our increased focus and agility to better serve clients, we are confident in achieving our medium-term objectives of mid-single-digit revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation."

Red Hat continued to be an important contributor to the growth of the company's software business, with revenue for the quarter rising 17%. IBM saw more than 40% growth in OpenShift recurring revenue, led by offerings such as Cloud Pak for Integration and Cloud Pak for Business Automation, Krishna noted.

Separation of its managed infrastructure services business, now called Kyndryl, is an important step in the company's evolution of becoming a platform-centric hybrid cloud and AI company, Krishna said.

Once the spinout of Kyndryl is complete on Nov. 3, just less than half of IBM's portfolio will consist of software, while about 35% will be consulting, Krishna said.

"Infrastructure remains an important part of our foundation," Krishna said. "The mix inside this portfolio, together with the investments we are making, -- both in acquisitions and organically -- and our existing ecosystem, will deliver the mid-single-digit revenue growth for us starting in 2022."