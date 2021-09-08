IBM's first Power10 server tailored for hybrid clouds

IBM this week rolled out its first Power10-based server, containing several new security tools designed for hybrid cloud environments.

The E1080 server represents a doubling down on the company's goal of delivering a frictionless hybrid cloud computing model that extends across the infrastructure of enterprises. The new system is a direct response to corporate users who saw their computing requirements and working conditions change significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we designed the [E1080] system, we had to be aware how the pandemic was changing not only consumer behavior but also our users' behavior, and their corresponding IT infrastructure needs," said Dylan Boday, vice president of IBM's product management for AI and hybrid cloud, in a press briefing. "This is the first system we've designed that is tailor-built to be the foundation of our vision of a frictionless hybrid cloud."

At the top of the list of users' technical requirements is the need for greater security, according to company executives, which IBM paid particular attention to with the E1080 at multiple levels of the system.

"We are introducing transparent memory corruption," said Steve Sibley, vice president of product management for IBM Power Systems. "What's important about this from a user perspective is it encrypts information transparently without any performance overhead because it's done through the hardware. We can now scale encryption to very large in-memory databases like SAP HANA."

By adding memory encryption, IBM said it now has a security stack with offerings at every level of the system, from chips to the operating system, hypervisor and applications.

'Security has become extremely important' To ensure that systems maintain protection against the ever-changing nature of threats, IBM has introduced its tiered Power Expert Care service, which also ensures hardware and software coherence systems availability. IBM's strong emphasis on security for hybrid clouds may prove to be well-timed. Some analysts believe the products coming to market that tie on-premises applications and cloud services more tightly together, such as Microsoft's Azure Stack and AWS Outposts, are driving more interest in hybrid environments and more robust security. Security has become extremely important, no matter what enterprise platform you're talking about. It's what IT shops are craving. Judith HurwitzPresident and CEO, Hurwitz & Associates "Security has become extremely important, no matter what enterprise platform you are talking about. It's what IT shops are craving," said Judith Hurwitz, president and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates in Cambridge, Mass. "IBM can turn this new security into an advantage if they can get the message across [to users] about what they have, versus what Microsoft and AWS have." While IBM's Z series mainframes have a similar encryption scheme at the chip level, another analyst said the implementation of that technology has been accomplished more efficiently on the Power10. "IBM was the first to accomplish encryption at the chip level, but when they did it on the mainframe it was in piecemeal fashion," said Frank Dzubeck, president of Communication Networks Architects Inc. "But [with the Power10], they are doing it better by consolidating everything down to a single chip. It's an advantage they need to sell users on."