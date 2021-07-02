Whitehurst out as IBM president amid executive changes

Jim Whitehurst, who has served as IBM’s president the past three years, is stepping down from his post. He will continue to serve as senior advisor to CEO Arvind Krishna along with the rest of IBM’s senior executive team.

In a statement released by the company, Krishna said in his time as president, Whitehurst has been “instrumental in articulating IBM’s strategy, but also in ensuring that IBM and Red Hat work well together and that our platforms and innovations provide value to our customers.”

A reason for his departure from the role was not released. IBM has not named a replacement for Whitehurst.

In addition, Bridget van Kralingen has stepped down as senior vice president of global markets, although she too will stay on as senior vice president of special projects for the next year, at which time she plans to retire. Replacing her as senior vice president of global markets is Rob Thomas, who has served in various capacities across multiple IBM divisions involving AI, hardware, software and services.

In another move, Tom Rosamilia will become senior vice president of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software business, A long-time IBMer, Rosamilia has headed the company’s systems business and held a number of leadership positions in the IBM systems business and served as the general manager of Websphere and database offerings.

Also, IBM has recruited HPE’s Ric Lewis as senior vice president of systems. Lewis led HPE's hybrid IT business including hardware systems, VLSI software and cloud. In a statement Krishna said “our systems business is an important source of differentiation for our clients and our hybrid cloud platform. As a gifted technologist and business leader, he can use his rich experience and expertise to take Systems to new heights.”

This is a developing story.