New Intel Ice Lake processors boost performance, security

Intel at long last launched new performance-boosting third-generation Xeon Scalable server processors -- code-named Ice Lake -- to anchor a data center portfolio that includes its Optane persistent memory and storage and Ethernet adapters.

A 46% speed increase on average for common data center workloads isn't the only advantage that Intel claims the server processors, which were originally due for release in late 2019, can bring. Ice Lake also integrates Intel's Deep Learning (DL) Boost technology to improve AI application performance and adds features such as Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Crypto Acceleration to enhance security.

Built with Intel's 10-nanometer process technology, the new third-generation Xeon Scalable processors enable up to 40 cores per processor, compared to 28 at the peak with the prior Cascade Lake processors. The new Intel technology also supports up to 6 TB of system memory and up to eight channels of DDR4-3200 memory per server socket.

PCIe 4.0 support added Intel Xeon Scalable processors also finally add support for performance-doubling PCIe 4.0 to enable 64 lanes of PCIe Gen 4 in a single socket and 128 lanes in a dual server socket. AMD's Epyc processors have supported Gen 4 PCIe since 2019, when enterprise NVME-based PCIe 4.0 SSDs also started to roll out. The main option for the PCIe 4.0 SSDs until now has been AMD-based servers from vendors such as Dell, Lenovo and Supermicro. Kuba Stolarski, a research director in IDC's enterprise infrastructure practice, said PCIe 4.0 support is not the only area where Intel is playing catch-up. Another example is support for chiplets -- what he said Intel calls "die disaggregated" -- that semiconductor makers combine to build powerful processors for workloads such as AI or machine learning. Even Intel's SGX security technology is not new with the Ice Lake release and had run into trouble before, he added. But the combination of security technologies like the SGX platform, crypto acceleration and memory encryption is a key area where Intel hopes to differentiate with its Ice Lake release, especially for applications that run in or send data to and from multiple and remote locations, Stolarski said. Intel's new 3rd generation Xeon Scalable processor, code-named Ice Lake, provides a performance boost and new security features. "Groundbreaking announcements are few and far between in this market," Stolarski said. "Where Intel leads is in their market share, their OEM distribution channels, trust with the customer base -- and they have been doing a lot of work with large customers to help them fine-tune the performance of their Intel-based infrastructure."

More VMs per server Stolarski noted that Ice Lake's increased performance envelope -- from cores to speeds and memory bandwidth -- would enable enterprise server buyers to run more VMs and applications on a smaller footprint to consolidate workloads and give them the means to expand their applications' resource capacity as their needs grow. Intel partner Lightbits Labs said its testing showed Ice Lake-equipped servers could meet a customer's requirements for 9 M IOPS and 2 PB of capacity with five storage servers compared to eight nodes with the prior Cascade Lake processors. Lightbits' LightOS software-defined storage lets customers pool fast NVMe-based PCIe flash drives in a cluster of Ethernet-networked x86 servers. Intel invested in and collaborated with Lightbits Labs last September to optimize the startup's composable software-defined storage for its Xeon Scalable processors, second-generation Optane dual in-line memory modules (DIMMs), QLC-based 3D NAND SSDs, Ethernet 800 Series network adapters and field-programmable gate arrays. Kam Eshghi, chief strategy officer at Lightbits Labs, said the new Ice Lake processors enable the LightOS storage to increase per-server performance by 50% to 60% and storage density by six times over Intel's Cascade Lake predecessors. Eshghi said the new memory architecture enables Lightbits to use more Optane DIMMs and expand per-socket memory to store more metadata and facilitate greater data reduction and higher usable capacity.