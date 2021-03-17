IBM tools speed mainframe application modernization projects

Looking to reduce the risks associated with mainframe application modernization projects, IBM has delivered updated versions of tools that let non-IBM Z developers analyze changes they make as they progress through projects.

The new version of IBM Wazi Analyze, announced Monday, can bring IBM Z more directly into the application development pipeline by unlocking processes and standards that have transferrable skills for non-Z programmers that are scattered across an enterprise. The update helps developers both discover and analyze relationships among components of z/OS-compatible applications and assess the impact of any proposed changes.

In concert with Wazi 1.2, the company debuted Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) for IBM Z V6, which can accelerate development and modernization by allowing developers to gain more granular insight into a mission-critical application. The new version also presents a step-by-step analysis immediately after a code change has been made. The update also has improved Assembler support, which analyzes multi-level dynamic assembler macro calls. IBM is making a set of APIs available for the product in order to make the integration between the analysis and CI/CD pipeline possible.

"If you look at our hybrid cloud strategy, IBM Z is becoming foundational for that strategy, a key differentiator," said Tom McPherson, vice president of IBM Z Software. "We're driving a shift in the corporate culture [of IBM] toward refocusing both inward and outward on being a technology company."