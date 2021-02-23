IBM leans on Red Hat to adapt Power servers for hybrid cloud

New tools from IBM and Red Hat allow IT pros to create cloud-native applications that work across hybrid cloud environments, as well as modernize and integrate Power servers with other legacy hardware platforms.

One of the offerings is the IBM Power Private Cloud Rack Solution, a preconfigured system with compute, storage and networking capabilities that includes tailored versions of Red Hat's OpenShift that can match up with a company's existing infrastructure. The system can significantly speed the customization and deployment of cloud environments in a few hours in some cases.

The company also unveiled a half dozen new Ansible modules, including versions for patch management security management, continuous delivery and operating system and applications deployment.

"With this [offering] we are looking to get users up and running in a production environment on OpenShift much faster than if they went out and pulled the pieces together themselves," said Steve Sibley, IBM vice president of Power Systems offering management. "Most users tell us they plan to run in a hybrid mode leveraging an on-premises private cloud for more efficiency and data security issues."

The news follows the release of Red Hat OpenShift on Power Systems Virtual Server, an offering that lets users spin up new OpenShift clusters as devtest environments, as well as create clusters to handle data-intensive workloads. That system, released in December, allows users to run containerized applications such as IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat Runtimes.

"Our focus has been on applications and infrastructure modernization [of Power systems and iSeries]," Sibley said. "But with the Red Hat Runtimes and code-ready workspaces, Power can run both on premises and off and give users a consistent experience for development for OpenShift on Power [iSeries] Intel platforms."

Red Hat Runtimes is a collection of tools to develop and maintain cloud-native applications. The Power-enhanced Runtimes gives access to open source frameworks that offer a more consistent development experience for hybrid applications across platforms.