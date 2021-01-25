Modular UPS systems provide flexible power management options

Organizations traditionally deployed large, centralized power systems to provide battery backup to their infrastructure, but this approach was often inefficient if admins sized the backups to support future capacity. The emergence of modular uninterruptible power supply setups makes it easier for admins to size backup power infrastructure, increase overall load efficiency and extend hardware lifespan.

Modular UPS systems bring flexibility to backup power

The main advantages of a modular UPS system are its ability to grow capacity as needed and reduced maintenance cost. The modules are hot-swappable, and admins can exchange or repair hardware through a vendor. Modular system designs can accept more modules than the required rated capacity, which makes them inherently redundant at much lower cost than a large backup power system.

For example, a three-node N+1 UPS runs each module below 33% load power, and 2N architectures run each UPS at half load. In either case, if one module fails, the remaining modules assume the load.

Modular UPS systems also bring power infrastructure efficiency. A UPS system runs at highest efficiency when near maximum rated capacity; efficiency drops when the load level decreases. These efficiency losses may not seem great on the surface, but they add up over time.

Because these systems run close to capacity, it is easy for admins to configure and reconfigure setups. Organizations that purchase large, traditional UPS systems with future capacity in mind usually end up with systems that run well below capacity. Redundancy always means running below capacity, which also means reduced efficiency. But admins can get higher efficiency levels with an N+1 modular system and careful power management.

Hyperscale data centers and colocation providers use modular UPS technology with multiple architectures to minimize operating costs and keep redundant capacity available.

Known as distributed reserve and block redundant UPSes, these systems can mix different sized modules with unequal loading to provide both required capacity growth and redundancy at minimal capital cost.

They also let admins borrow additional capacity from an idle system until they install new modules, often from warehoused units. This setup means redundancy is only slightly compromised.

As of 2020, vendors offer UPS options that include the following:

97%+ efficiencies across a wide range of loads;

data center-level reliability for edge computing;

mixed capacity power modules;

lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries within the systems;

new redundancy designs for mega data centers; and

power factors as high as 0.95 for in-rack UPSes.

More organizations use smaller modules that support 10 kilovolt amperes to 50 kVA. N+1 designs offer lower cost for redundancy and higher loading and efficiency in each module than multiple parallel UPSes, while 2N designs provide accurate load matching. Certain UPS designs enable admins to add modules of different capacities and nonuniformly allocate loads.

But smaller is a relative term. For most organizations, modules are 25, 50 or 100 kilowatts, but mega data centers may use 250 kW or 500 kW units for multi-megawatt systems.