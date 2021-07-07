Secure Your Environment with Linux Automation & Management

Standardize to Improve IT Efficiency

Standardizing your IT environment can help you increase flexibility and efficiency. This e-book reviews eight key considerations for implementing an effective standardized operating environment (SOE).

Published: 07 Jul 2021

Standardizing your IT environment can help you increase flexibility and efficiency. A standardized operating environment (SOE) greatly simplifies your IT infrastructure to overcome many of the challenges of varied, disparate environments. Streamlined management and operations lead to lower operating expenses (OpEx), increased uptime, faster provisioning and deployment, and improved IT and user productivity. And complete visibility into your SOE increases asset control, security, and compliance.

Read this e-book to learn about key considerations for implementing and effective SOE.

