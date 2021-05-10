Simplify Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS

Applications are at the core of digital business operations. In fact, 62% of organizations say that applications are essential for their business, and a further 36% say applications provide a competitive advantage. Kubernetes-based container environments can help you build, deploy, and operate applications faster and with higher security.

Red Hat® OpenShift® Service on AWS is a fully managed container platform service deployed and operated on AWS. It allows you to efficiently build, deploy, and manage containerized applications on a comprehensive Kubernetes platform. Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS can be accessed on-demand from the AWS console and provides hourly billing on a single invoice for AWS deployments, integration with other AWS cloud-native services, and joint support from Red Hat and AWS.

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS brings together three key components:

Container platform

Cloud infrastructure

Support and operations

Applications are an essential part of digital business operations. Kubernetes-based container environments speed application development, deployment, and management. Red Hat and AWS can help you navigate IT complexity to adopt Kubernetes more quickly and easily.

Read more about Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS at here.