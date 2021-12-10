Recent quantum computing advances point to brighter future

While 2021 was just another year in the slow-motion evolution of quantum computing, a cadre of vendors rolled out offerings that promise to boost the technology into production IT environments sooner rather than later.

There's that word again: promise. Over the past five years, technology dinosaurs and startups alike have confidently talked about the dramatic changes their quantum products would bring, but corporate IT pros are still waiting. What has renewed hope recently is the introduction of foundational products that could make quantum computing a more practical and immediate contributor to solve pressing IT issues in the next year or two.

Last month, IBM debuted its most powerful quantum system, code-named Eagle, with a 127-qubit processor -- the first to break the 100-qubit barrier. The system also contains new chip packaging and refrigeration technologies, including a new cryogenic platform, developed in concert with Bluefors' cryogenics, that keeps temperatures low, resulting in better system stability.

These technologies will serve as foundational blocks for at least the next two IBM quantum systems: the 433-qubit Osprey due next year and the 1,121-qubit Condor expected in 2023. IBM expects to have these systems with the new technologies up and running at IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., in 2023.

"The technological breakthrough is we now know how to add more qubits on the way to having sufficiently powerful machines fast enough to solve many more complex problems," said Bob Sutor, IBM's chief quantum exponent. "It's an important milestone pertaining to scalability."

Honeywell's quantum milestones In addition to delivering a version of its H1 quantum system this year that achieved a quantum volume of 1,024 -- a metric measuring a quantum system's overall capability and performance -- Honeywell this week achieved another first, delivering a cryptographic key generation platform powered solely by a quantum computer. Called Quantum Origin, the offering will be delivered as a service and works with the infrastructure of existing classical systems. "The technology itself is interesting," said Dan Newman, principal analyst and founding partner at Futurum Research. "But the broader implications of an as-a-service quantum software is the most noteworthy item. It's still early days, but an offering that can be run entirely on quantum is more than notable; it's a breakthrough." Quantum Origin works with multiple existing algorithms, including RSA and AES, along with cryptography algorithms now being standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).These latest products and services qualify both Honeywell and IBM as full-stack quantum suppliers, helping validate the technology in the eyes of hesitant corporate IT pros. How traditional computing systems compare to quantum computing's capabilities. Honeywell and IBM have server hardware based on their own processor technology, a software portfolio including compilers and software development kits, software and hardware for integrating quantum and classical environments, and now have, or are working on, exploitive applications. Being a full-stack supplier also enriches a company's competitive position against many companies specializing in just server hardware or quantum components serving niche markets "The full-stack quantum providers with the software and cloud infrastructure will be survivors," said Doug Finke, publisher and managing editor of The Quantum Computing Report. "But it doesn't mean those companies that are specialists will get totally lost in the mix, either. For them, the strategy is to partner up with companies offering full stacks."