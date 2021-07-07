Hybrid Cloud and Kubernetes: A Guide to Successful Architecture

At Red Hat, for much of the past decade we’ve been talking about open hybrid cloud—a holistic view of hybrid cloud that also incorporates open practices—and have led the way in hybrid cloud, helping thousands of companies on their modernization journeys. We’ve collected what we have learned from partnering with our customers and compiled a list of best practices.

In this e-book, we detail the current state of hybrid cloud—and how to gain the most value for your business.