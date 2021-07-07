Make an Open Shift with Red Hat

Hybrid Cloud Strategy for Dummies

Jumping onto the cloud is easy. Getting it right is somewhat trickier. Learn more in this hybrid cloud strategy e-book from Red Hat and Intel.

Published: 07 Jul 2021

Cloud computing is proliferating and taking over the world of IT as we know it. Cloud computing also grows more complex and multi-faceted daily. Getting onto the cloud is easy. Getting it right is trickier. You can probably see why a carefully thought-out and detailed approach to cloud computing—a strategy, in other words—is so important.

Learn more in this e-book brought to you by Red Hat and Intel.

