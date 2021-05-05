Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Your business relies on your IT infrastructure. The right operating system can help you boost performance, improve security, speed development, and prepare for the future. Red Hat Enterprise Linux delivers a consistent, intelligent operating foundation for modern IT and enterprise hybrid cloud deployments.

As one of the world’s most popular operating systems with widespread adoption across industries and emerging technologies, Linux® provides an ideal platform for modern, innovative IT. It is the de facto standard for developing and running highly available, reliable, and critical workloads in datacenters and cloud computing environments and supports a variety of use cases, target systems, and devices. Every major public cloud provider — including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud — offers multiple Linux distributions in their marketplaces.

Choosing the right Linux distribution for your organization is crucial, whether you are deploying critical business applications or preparing for hybrid cloud operations. Different distributions offer different benefits and value, from features and integrations to support and partnerships. This e-book explores the value of Red Hat® Enterprise Linux for your organization and the experience you can expect to have as a Red Hat customer.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux gives you a high-value foundation for modern IT

Gain cloud independence with Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is certified for use with all major cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. It provides a consistent experience regardless of where you run, allowing you to create truly open hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat Cloud Access allows you to use your Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions in your cloud of choice and move them as needs change. You can also deploy Red Hat Enterprise Linux on demand through many Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) marketplaces.

Simplify computing all the way to the edge of the network

Edge deployments encompass workloads that operate outside the core datacenter on a variety of devices. Edge use cases range from running latency-sensitive applications on high-performance systems to scaling workloads across lightweight hardware at remote sites with limited or unreliable connectivity.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux forms an ideal foundation for enterprise edge deployments on small infrastructure footprints. It provides the cross-infrastructure consistency, workload portability, and streamlined operations needed to move traditional and containerized workloads from your datacenter to edge locations. Custom edge-optimized operating system images support diverse workloads running at remote sites. Reliable image and system updates minimize operation interruptions in deployments with limited bandwidth or low connectivity. And intelligent rollbacks help you avoid downtime when managing thousands of devices and locations.

