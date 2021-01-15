Get a template to estimate server power consumption per rack

Server power consumption estimation remains the biggest challenge for data center designers and has actually increased...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

in difficulty as services move to the cloud and hosting sites. There is still no absolute answer and no single equation, but the fundamentals remain the same.

A kW-per-rack approach is more useful than an estimation of the dated Watts-per-square-foot metric. But how accurate your estimate is still depends on how much you know about your existing operation, its probable growth or shrinkage trends, and how much power an IT device actually draws.

There are many ways to make and organize server power consumption estimates, but it's helpful to group similar equipment types or functions into capacity units -- just don't get too granular. A capacity unit may be a standalone big iron system or a cabinet full of the same servers. You should group devices that are similar in function type, but that does not necessarily mean the devices are identical.

A sub-10,000 square foot data center shouldn't require more than eight to 12 capacity unit classifications. Larger operations do not automatically require more capacity units. Usually, you just have more cabinets with close to the same configurations. Hardware isn't installed according to capacity units, but you'll have developed realistic, generic requirements you can extrapolate for the entire space.

You also shouldn't overestimate power draws. IT equipment nameplate numbers can be inaccurate. The legally required connected load figure that's on the equipment can give you an overestimated metric. Look for the demand load metric -- the actual wattage a device draws with a given configuration and normal workload. If possible, use hardware manufacturers' online configurators. Even better, use real data from intelligent power distribution units.

Use the server's power supply rating as a last resort. Despite documentation, a 300-Watt power supply can never draw 800 Watts. That goes for dual-corded equipment, too. Two 300-Watt power supplies share the load, so the server still can't draw more than 300 Watts. Dual-corded servers do not draw twice the power of single-corded ones.